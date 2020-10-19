Jazz singer to play with quartet at hall

JAZZ singer Fleur Stevenson will perform at Crowmarsh village hall next month.

She will take to the stage at the Wallingford venue alongside her quartet on November 14 from 7.30pm.

Fleur’s set-list will comprise new interpretations and classic renditions of jazz standards as well as some choice cuts from her album Follow Me, which was released last year.

Her band features multi-instrumentalist Pete Billington (piano and guitar), Raph Mizraki (bass and percussion) and Simon Price (drums).

A spokesman for Jazz in Reading, which is promoting the concert, said: “Fleur Stevenson is fast establishing herself at the forefront of an exciting new breed of jazz vocalists taking London by storm.

“Her honeyed tone, offbeat sense of humour and naturally charismatic stage presence create an instant rapport with an audience and she has an unerring instinct for choosing the right material to showcase her talent. “She has honed a unique style with her surprising yet stylish interpretations of jazz standards and her tender, heartfelt delivery of romantic ballads whilst giving more than a nod to the influences of the great jazz singers from whom she’s drawn much of her musical inspiration.”

Tickets cost £15 and are limited in order to meet Government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Audience members can bring their own drinks, glassware and snacks. Booking in advance is strongly advised from 07795 974223.