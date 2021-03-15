Nodding off to Vince

SOMETIMES music is all you need. That’s certainly true of a Vince Hill fan from Carlisle.

The woman, a long-time fan of the 86-year-old Shiplake singer, was about to receive a general anaesthetic before undergoing knee surgery when she said: “No anaesthetic, just play me some Vince Hill records.”

Vince says he was amazed by this tale and offered to send the woman some free records to listen to while she recovers. Just as long she doesn’t fall asleep.