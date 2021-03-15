Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nodding off to Vince

Nodding off to Vince

SOMETIMES music is all you need. That’s certainly true of a Vince Hill fan from Carlisle. 

The woman, a long-time fan of the 86-year-old Shiplake singer, was about to receive a general anaesthetic before undergoing knee surgery when she said: “No anaesthetic, just play me some Vince Hill records.”

Vince says he was amazed by this tale and offered to send the woman some free records to listen to while she recovers. Just as long she doesn’t fall asleep.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33