Rewind on course

THE organisers of the Rewind Festival in Henley say they remain “100 per cent committed” to staging the event this summer.

They have responded to speculation that it could be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, they said: “We remain confident that, given that all our audience, artists and most of the crew will be double-vaccinated by July 23, we will be able to celebrate in true Rewind style.”

Rewind is set to take place at Temple Island Meadows from August 20 to 22. To view the line-up and book tickets, visit www.rewindfestival.com