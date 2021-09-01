Musical tale of family and fate sings as poignantly as ever

Blood Brothers | New Theatre Oxford | Tuesday, August 31

THIS week’s show at the New Theatre is Willy Russell’s tale of family, fate and fatality — Blood Brothers.

Death is in the air from the outset. The musical opens with corpses, begging the question, “How did it come to this?”

The drama reveals the chain of events leading to final calamity. Death is presaged in violent childhood games and in the many superstitions that fly around.

Johnstone family life is dominated by poverty. A single mother struggles to raise her brood, battered by hard luck and many demands.

In desperation she parts with one of her newborn twins, hoping that he will have a better life in a well-off family, leaving her with one fewer mouth to feed.

Nothing works out: Russell portrays life as tough and bleak, with only brief snatches of happiness in childhood and adolescence.

However, this is a musical, so it’s all about the singers and the songs.

Lyn Paul is in fine voice as Mrs Johnstone and portrays the long-suffering mother with great strength and sensitivity.

Another impressive voice belongs to the narrator (Robbie Scotcher), a sinister presence who calls characters to account and forecasts trouble and strife.

Russell’s music and lyrics are haunting, especially in the hands of musical director Matt Malone.

Alex Patmore and Joel Benedict, as separated twins Mickey and Eddie, are funny dressed as children.

Growing up, each tries to become a decent man, with Patmore and Benedict ably demonstrating how hard this can be.

The wonderful ensemble cast bring many comic and poignant moments to the story.

It will come as no surprise that Russell’s drama is set in Liverpool. Andy Walmsley’s clever set designs and backdrops evoke inner city and leafy suburbs, while Nick Richings’s superb lighting adds atmosphere.

The pace quickens in act two, with a growing sense of inevitability.

The startling, shocking denouement is made still more powerful by the deep sadness of the women — a grieving mother and a young wife (Danielle Corlass as Linda) now with a fatherless child.

The final number left the audience in no doubt they were seeing something special — they rose as one in a standing ovation.

Bob Tomson’s and Bill Kenwright’s production is musical theatre at its magnificent best.

Until Saturday (September 4).

Susan Creed