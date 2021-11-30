Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Choir concert raises £4,500 for charity

Choir concert raises £4,500 for charity

A CONCERT by the Aliquando Chamber Choir at St Mary’s Church in Henley raised £4,531 for charity.

The choir performed songs by Baroque composers at Riches Revealed. The proceeds went to Nomad, the youth and community project which supports families and young people and also runs the Henley food bank.

Anne Evans, co-founder and musical director of the choir, said: “We balloted the choir and friends to decide who to raise the money for and Nomad came out on top.” Nomad support worker Angela Face, who received a cheque on the charity’s behalf, said: “It’s fantastic. The money will really help us with our work.”

