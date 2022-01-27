Rock band at Stonor

TEXAS are to play at Stonor Park this summer.

The Scottish rock band, who are fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, will perform at the estate on August 13.

Lady Ailsa Stonor said: “William and I have been great fans of Texas for many years, so we are hugely excited that Stonor is hosting this concert in the summer.

“The whole family is looking forward to it immensely and it will be fantastic to see Stonor Park full of people having a great time.”

Spiteri said: “What a beautiful setting for a big outdoor summer show. We can’t wait to get on the stage and play at Stonor Park.”

Texas have sold more than 40 million albums and have had several hit singles including I Don’t Want a Lover, Say What You Want and Black Eyed Boy.

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Thursday at www.lphconcertsandevents.

co.uk