Monday, 21 March 2022

School song

KIDMORE End Primary School is to have its own song.

It has commissioned music students at St Joseph’s College in Reading to compose the song.

Ten children from years 2 to 6 at the primary attended a music workshop at the college to share ideas for the song, including that it should be happy and upbeat and have a catchy chorus.

Headteacher Andrew Griffin said: “We cannot wait to hear our song.”

