Opera to highlight plight of refugees

GARSINGTON Opera has commissioned a community project reflecting the plight of refugees, co-created and performed by amateur and professional participants.

Dalia is a new opera by composer Roxanna Panufnik, librettist Jessica Duchen and director Karen Gillingham, which will have its world premiere at Garsington in July.

The story was developed in close consultation with refugee organisations, sports charities and

practitioners.

It tells the tale of a Syrian girl who arrives in the UK traumatised from losing her family but determined to follow her dreams — and her love of cricket.

The opera will include professional and emerging artists alongside local participants of all ages from diverse backgrounds. Dalia will run from July 28 to 31.

Garsington runs at the Wormsley Estate from June 1 to July 31.

It will also stage Monteverdi’s Orfeo from June 1 to July 3, Mozart’s Così fan tutte from June 2 to July 20, Dvorák’s Rusalka from June 18 to July 19 and Britten’s The Turn of the Screw from July 2 to 18.

Tickets range in price from £165 to £235 with an optional donation of £70. The box office opens at 10am on Tuesday. Call 01865 361636 or visit www.garsingtonopera.org

• Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, which was staged at Garsington in June and July, is available to view online until the end of this month at www.garsington

opera.org/performance/

der-rosenkavalier