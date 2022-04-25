Choral rehearsals

THE NEW musical director of Henley Choral Society says that while numbers are healthy, there’s “always room for more”.

Richard Harker will pick up the baton on Monday when rehearsals start back up at the d:two centre in Market Place, Henley.

The choir has around 120 members at present. Richard said: “Like all choirs coming out of lockdown, we’re keen to recruit new members and encourage people back into singing.”

It always welcomes younger singers and is keen to get more men, particularly tenors and basses, on board.

Richard, 38, who lives in Marlow, graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in 2014 with a master’s degree in choral conducting, receiving the Thomas Armstrong Prize. Prior to that he was an organ scholar of Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, where he read music, receiving the Swinburne Prize.

A chorus master at Opera Holland Park since 2016, Richard has worked on various productions.

Henley Choral Society’s next concert will be on Saturday, June 18 at 7.30pm at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley.

Rehearsals resume at the d:two centre, 55-57 Market Place, Henley, on Monday, April 25 at 7.30pm. For more details, call Wendy Hawkins on (01491) 576929 or visit the website at www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk