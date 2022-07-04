£12m plan to revamp Hexagon

THE Hexagon Theatre in Reading could be revitalised with a £12 million extension.

The Seventies building currently has limited uses due to its design and age.

Reading Borough Council wants to extend the building to the right-hand side with an entrance directly off Queens Walk.

This would offer better accessibility and a new multi-function community space that could accommodate a wider variety of performances and uses.

The council is to submit a £20 million bid to the Government’s “levelling up” fund.

The other £8 million would be used to build a new central library at the council’s civic offices in Bridge Street to replace the existing library in King’s Road.

If the bid is successful, the council would provide 10 per cent of the cost from its own capital investment fund.

The council says both proposals focus on improved sustainability as part of its commitment to working towards a net-zero carbon Reading by 2030.

Council eader Jason Brock said: “Both the Hexagon Theatre and central library are major institutions which continue to be very well-used and extremely popular.

“However, both are dated and present limitations to improving our future cultural and learning offer.

“This levelling up funding pot offers us the opportunity to do just that. If we are successful in our bid, it would offer us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise and breathe new life into the cultural and learning offer in this part of Reading.”