Listings...

August 28 — Readifolk, Meddling Fox, Community Hall, Watlington House, Reading, 8pm. Tickets £8. Info: www.readifolk.org.uk

September 1 — Harmony choir meets every Thursday, Peppard war memorial hall, 1.30pm for singing, socialising, tea and cakes. All welcome. Call Barry Wood on (01491) 629982.

September 2 — Chance2dance

4charity, Peppard war memorial hall, RG9 JA, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. For those who love dancing but never get the chance, all kinds of music from Sixties onwards. With a fun short taster session by local dance teacher Kayleigh Rixon. Tickets £7 from billetto.co.uk/e/chance2dance

4charity-tickets-659716 and on the door. Bring your own refreshments. Proceeds to Amnesty International. Info: s.bingham748@btinternet.com

September 3 — “Love is all you need” fun singing afternoon for female voices, Charvil village hall, 2pm to 4pm. Led by local music teacher and choir director Suzanne Newman, working on a medley of Beatles songs arranged for two-part choir. Songs include All You Need is Love, With a Little Help from My Friends, Here Comes the Sun, Ticket to Ride, When I’m Sixty-Four and Yesterday. Cost £10 including refreshments. To book, contact Suzanne on 0118 934 0589 or suzanneynewman@

btinternet.com

September 7 — John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett, Crooked Billet. Info: crookedbillet.co.uk

September 8 — Henley Youth Choir rehearsals, d:two centre, Market Place, Henley. Juniors aged seven to 11, 5.30pm; seniors aged 12 to 17, 6.15pm. Call Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email fi.harding@sky.com, www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

September 11 — Readifolk, Theme “Shoots and Leaves”, Community Hall, Watlington House, Reading, 8pm. Tickets £3. Info: www.readifolk.org.uk

September 12 — Chris and Kellie While, Nettlebed Folk Club at the Village Club, doors open 7.50pm, (01628) 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only), www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk