This week's event calendar

September 18 — Northend Concerts, Northend village hall, 12 noon and 3pm. CHROMA Ensemble, clarinet, harp, violin, cello, playing Manuel de Falla’s Siete Canciones Populares Españolas, Astor Piazzolla’s Le Grand Tango and Libertango, Maurice Ravel’s Piece en forme de Habañera and Sonata for violin and cello, Claude Debussy’s Clair de Lune for harp and Jan Ladislav Dussek’s Trio Sonata for violin, cello and harp. Tickets £15, includes free glass of fizz, northendconcerts.co.uk, northendconcerts@gmail.com

September 18 — Readifolk, Damien Barber and Mike Wilson, Community Hall, Watlington House, Reading, 8pm. Tickets £8. Info: www.readifolk.org.uk

September 21 — Nine Below Zero, Crooked Billet. Info: crookedbillet.co.uk

September 22 — Henley Youth Choir, no auditions, d:two centre, Market Place, Henley. Songs from classical to pop. Juniors aged seven to 11, 5.30pm to 6.15pm; seniors aged 12 to 17, 6.30pm to 7.15pm. Info: Fi Harding, 07947 658252, fi.harding@sky.com, www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

September 22 — Henley Symphony Orchestra rehearsal, The Henley College, 7.30pm, every Thursday. Info: www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk

September 22 — Harmony choir meets every Thursday, Peppard war memorial hall, 1.30pm for singing, socialising, tea and cakes. All welcome to have fun, enjoy and go home happy. Info: call Barry Wood on (01491) 629982.

September 25 — Readifolk, Singers Night, Community Hall, Watlington House, Reading, 8pm. Tickets £3. Info: www.readifolk.org.uk