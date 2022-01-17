Church brunch

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
Monday, 17 January 2022
A NEW year’s brunch will be held at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, on Sunday from 10.30am.
It will include a cooked breakfast followed by a walk in the countryside.
For more information, call 0118 972 4519 or email contactspringwater@
gmail.com
17 January 2022
More News:
Boatyard owner cries foul over refusal of expansion
A BOAT enthusiast has criticised a decision to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say