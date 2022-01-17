Monday, 17 January 2022

Church brunch

A NEW year’s brunch will be held at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, on Sunday from 10.30am.

It will include a cooked breakfast followed by a walk in the countryside.

For more information, call 0118 972 4519 or email contactspringwater​@
gmail.com

