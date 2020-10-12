Women’s home-made face masks help raise £2,000

TWO women from Henley raised almost £4,000 for a charity by making face coverings.

Friends Annelize Littlefair and Sarah Puddick made 2,000 machine washable masks, each with three layers of cotton and a pocket for filtration.

Mrs Littlefair, an art quilter, began sewing them at home shortly before the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

She gave them free to friends and neighbours and encouraged them to make a donation to Nomad, the youth and community project based at the d:two centre.

This inspired Mrs Puddick to start producing masks at home too. Mrs Littlefair said: “My daughter, Marike, who came to stay with me during lockdown, suggested that I charge for the masks as it was hard to keep up with the demand.

“I did not want to profit from the situation and as I was using materials I already had, we felt that there must be another way that I could help the local community. I did look at donating to charity shops in Henley but they were all national. I wanted the funds to stay in Henley.”

The women gave some masks to the Hart and Bell surgeries in Henley, Sonning Common Health Centre and the Nettlebed surgery, which gave them to patients in exchange for donations.

Mrs Littlefair also set up a webpage to make it easier for people to contribute.

Ms Puddick said: “I was at home alone and I just felt that I wanted to do something to help.

“I was going to help collect people’s prescriptioms but my children classed me as being vulnerable so I couldn’t. But I still wanted to do something.” Gill Byrne, a specialist nurse at the Hart Surgery, said: “We really like to help things that look after our community so we wanted to support this.

“Our patients have been pleased as the last thing they would think about when they are really poorly is to bring a mask.

“To have these beautiful, colourful masks was a really nice and wonderful thing.”

Tim Prior, youth and families team manager for Nomad, said: “We are incredibly grateful. We’ve been amazed by the response from the Henley community and this is just one example of people’s fantastic generosity.”