Supporting young people and families with challenges

AS the coronavirus restrictions eased, the Nomad team was able to pick up many of its supporting activities, including mentoring in schools.

Before lockdown it mentored more than 30 students at three secondary schools, Gillotts in Henley, Langtree in Woodcote and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common. It is now back mentoring at Gillotts and Langtree.

Its schools work, which includes a life skills programme, tuition, home visits, support with attendance and support with young people at risk of exclusion, involved 648 one-to-one interventions and 69 instances of group work. The family support programme, which includes advice, guidance and signposting, intensive support for parents and young people, targeted holiday activities and liaising with various services, involved 313 one-to-one interventions. There were 35 cases of group work.

After-school activities included weekly football groups, work at the Henley skate park and targeted holiday activities including paintballing, kids clubs, GoApe, coasteering, paddle boarding, trampolining, mountain biking and family days out.

There were 16 one-to-one interventions and 927 instances of group work.

Nomad’s community work involved 1,451 one-to-one interventions and 430 cases of group work.

In total there were 2,106 one-to-one interventions and 2,185 cases of group work.

Tim Prior, youth and family team manager, said stand-up paddle boarding was a popular activity that could be enjoyed while adhering to social distancing restrictions.

The charity bought some boards and he and Angela Face, Nomad’s youth and family support worker, went on a course to enable them to take groups on the river.

Mr Prior said: “Each young person and family we support has their own story and they each face their own individual challenges.

“We offer a listening ear, care and support and, where appropriate, we will also signpost to other organisations if they require further support.

“Over nearly 25 years Nomad has consistently seen many young people make progress and we celebrate each one.

“We’re looking forward to a time when we can get back to delivering our full programme.”