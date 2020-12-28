Virtual quiz raises £800

DRIVERS have been warned to expect delays in ... [more]
Monday, 28 December 2020
SHIPLAKE College raised more than £800 for charity at virtual quiz night.
The Viking Arms, the school’s virtual pub, held a family quiz night every Friday evening during the two coronavirus lockdowns hosted by head of co-curricular Keith Settle and his wife Tam.
Up to 100 families took part each week.
To celebrate their last quiz on the last Friday of the second lockdown, they ran a Christmas special and asked for donations for Henley youth and community group project Nomad, which runs the food bank.
Mr Settle said: “We are utterly overwhelmed by the support of our ‘regulars’.
“We want to extend a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who took part and supported this great cause, not to mention those who have supported us since we started these quizzes back in April.”
28 December 2020
More News:
Gymnastics club hoping competitions restart in spring
A GYMNASTICS club in Sonning Common has kept its ... [more]
POLL: Have your say