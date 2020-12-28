Virtual quiz raises £800

SHIPLAKE College raised more than £800 for charity at virtual quiz night.

The Viking Arms, the school’s virtual pub, held a family quiz night every Friday evening during the two coronavirus lockdowns hosted by head of co-curricular Keith Settle and his wife Tam.

Up to 100 families took part each week.

To celebrate their last quiz on the last Friday of the second lockdown, they ran a Christmas special and asked for donations for Henley youth and community group project Nomad, which runs the food bank.

Mr Settle said: “We are utterly overwhelmed by the support of our ‘regulars’.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who took part and supported this great cause, not to mention those who have supported us since we started these quizzes back in April.”