Birthday fundraising row

TO mark its 25th anniversary, Nomad hopes to raise £25,000 this year.

Fundraising is important to the charity as it costs about £140,000 a year to run. At Nomad’s annual meeting in November, it reported a surplus of almost £30,000, compared with a deficit of £19,000 the previous year.

But Mr Prior said: “It is an ongoing thing. We might have a really good year and last year we were very blessed. Other years, we have really struggled. A good year can help you get through the harder ones. It is never certain.”

He and his mother will be taking part in a Nomad rowing challenge today (Friday) to complete 25 miles, the equivalent distance of the Channel, on ergometers. Also taking part in the relay challenge are support workers Jaco Bruwer, whose wife is Olympic rower Debbie Flood, and Angela Face.

Mrs Prior said: “We borrowed the indoor machine from Leander Club and we aim to complete that challenge in one day. We’re also going to try to get some young people and families to do the distance throughout the month. We hope to raise £2,500 and to do some other events later this year.”

To make a donation, visit totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/nomad25