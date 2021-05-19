Novice rowers supported by expert for charity challenge

CHARITY workers in Henley raised nearly £5,000 by virtually rowing across the Channel — with a little help from an expert.

The five staff from the Nomad youth and community project completed 25 miles between them on an indoor rowing machine in three hours and 40 minutes.

The challenge was part of the charity’s efforts to raise £25,000 during its 25th anniversary year.

It took place at its base at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place on Friday, where it runs the Henley food bank.

The team, who rowed in relay, comprised youth and families team manager Tim Prior, his mother Sue, who is fundraising co-ordinator, support workers Jaco Bruwer and Angela Face and project worker Sarah Lane.

About 20 people, including parents and young people supported by the charity, completed 25 miles on a second ergometer.

They included Debbie Flood, a double Olympic silver medallist, who is married to Mr Bruwer.

The staff took it in turns on the machine, which was on loan from Leander Club. The final 2,000m were rowed by 41-year-old Mr Prior, from Bracknell.

He said: “It was nice for me to do the last leg but it was a real team effort and a brilliant thing to be a part of. We all put in a lot of effort and it was nice to have guests coming in during the day to take turns on the other machine. It means we actually went there and back.”

Mr Prior said he had no experience of rowing, adding: “This was one of those things where you get better and better once you are in the zone.

“We have been amazed by the response we had from people donating. It is really encouraging for us as a charity. The money will be used in a number of different areas at the end of the year.”

He said his mother’s rowing was “brilliant”, adding: “She did an incredible job”. Mrs Prior, who lives in Henley and has worked for Nomad since 2000, did stints of 1,500m at a time.

“I had a couple of practice runs but I don’t think I could have done it all in one go,” she said.

“It was a great event. It generated quite a lot of interest, with people coming in throughout the day. The pressure came when everyone was stood there cheering you on and you felt compelled to go faster. It was a lot of fun and very worthwhile.

“This was the kick-off event for our year of fundraising and we’re extremely appreciative of all the support. People have been very generous. We had some lovely comments come in alongside the donations.”

The machines were cleaned with anti-bacterial wipes in between each leg and the team were able to track their progress on a digital tracker, which was displayed on a television in the corner of the room.

People using the second machine filled out a form with their distance and their overall progress was tracked on a cork board.

Miss Face, who lives in Henley, rowed 1,000m legs.

“I hadn’t done rowing before,” she said. “It was really good. With everyone around you and the music going, it keeps you motivated. It was only when you stopped that you started to feel tired.”

Miss Lane, 43, of Western Avenue, Henley, recently came back to work with Nomad after an 18-month break.

She only found out she was part of the team four days before the challenge but still managed 1,000m at a time.

Miss Lane said: “It was my first time on a rowing machine. I actually really enjoyed it once I got started. I thought I would really struggle.”

Mr Bruwer said: “It was really good. The first couple of legs were quite easy and then three, four and five were really hard. You start to feel it more in your back and legs. I also felt it in my forearms.

“It’s definitely something that we could do again in the future but in terms of kicking off our fundraising it was a good event to boost our profile. The support we had was amazing.

“Debbie did a promotional video for us before the event and off the back of that she was very happy to pop in and have a go.”

Also taking part was Flood’s Leander colleague Michelle Truax, who is Canadian.

Nomad runs support sessions for young people and parents. It also organises after-school activities for children and runs residential trips.

To donate, visit bit.ly/3wdbq73