Rowing champion made to feel his age

PARALYMPIC rowing champion James Fox was pleased to be asked some thought-provoking questions by pupils when he attended an assembly at St Mary’s School in Henley.

One that really got him thinking was whether he’d be competing at the Paris 2024 Games.

The 29-year-old, who won gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 in the LTA mixed coxed four, replied: “I don’t know, my body is broken. My hips hurt, my knees hurt and my back hurts.”

This prompted one pupil to shout: “That’s just like my dad!”

Fox laughed and claimed that he must be getting old, which encouraged another pupil to say: “When you won your first medal, I wasn’t even born.”

The rower, who won his first gold medal at the world championships in 2013, looked shocked but laughed it off.

“I definitely am getting old,” he said.