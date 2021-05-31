Monday, 31 May 2021

Charity sale

TWO pupils at Peppard Primary School raised more than £40 selling books, toys and stationery.

Maria Mangan Morse and Evie Crowther set up a stall outside Maria’s home.

The sale was in aid of charity which helps build schools and buy medicine in Burundi.

The girls hope to have another stall this summer selling cookies and drinks.

