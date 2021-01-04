Private members’ club planning to extend

PLANS have been drawn up to extend Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

The private members’ club off Marlow Road wants to have more space for dining facilities.

Applications for a single-storey rear extension and listed building consent have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The club says this will help to “maintain a viable business in uncertain times”.

The application reads: “The club provides a social environment to its members, which the applicant is looking to extend in unprecedented times to increase its ability to maintain and provide both a viable and required facility [and] to ensure the preservation of the building and grounds within what is an established business in the heart of Henley.

“The proposed extension of Phyllis Court would clearly represent appropriate development and proposes an efficient and viable future use of the facilities offered within a highly sustainably location.

“[It] follows modern construction principles and architectural detailing that has been incorporated elsewhere within Henley conservation area in order to respect and enhance the inherent character of the wider area.”

Existing car parking, bicycle and refuse storage facilities would be retained as part of the development.

From the 14th century, there has been a house on this site called Fillets Court but the name gradually became Phyllis Court.

It was the manor house for a medieval estate called Fillets, which was merged with Henley Manor in the 1650s.

A public consultation will run until January 29.

The district council is due to make a decision by February 11.