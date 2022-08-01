Staff at members’ club win hospitality award

THE management team of Phyllis Court Club in Henley has won an award.

It was crowned UK Hospitality Talent Development Team of the Year by the Institute of Hospitality at a ceremony in London.

The private members’ club was shortlisted for the prize alongside Hilton Bankside, Luxury Family Hotels, Gusto Italian, the Dorchester Collection and the Galgorm Collection of Luxury Hotels. The award recognises the effective management of staff at every level but also the quality and loyalty of the team as judged from a customer’s perspective.

Chris Hogan, Phyllis Court’s secretary and chief executive, said he was proud how his staff had coped through the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Recovering from the events of the last few years has been a challenge for every organisation in hospitality, but we are so proud to be recognised for our efforts in cultivating the professional development of the amazing team we have at Phyllis Court today.

“The support of individuals in progressing their careers through all levels is what has set us apart. This would not be achievable without the efforts of our staff throughout our organisation.

“The award has inspired us to work even harder to upkeep the progress we are continually making in this area.”