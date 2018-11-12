How TV DC joined the force

GEORGE BRADLEY was inspired to join the police after testifying as a witness in an assault trial when she was 21.

The defendant tried to frighten her into silence by having his associates threaten her but she refused to back down.

Dc Bradley had been working behind the bar at a pub when the man, a known troublemaker, walked in and started a fight.

He hurled a pint glass across the room but it missed his intended target and struck one of Dc Bradley’s friends on the head.

She recalled: “There weren’t many people in the pub that night so I had to jump over the bar and get them out. It was a very frightening situation and I ended up being a witness when it went to crown court.

“The suspect was threatening to have me badly injured — not directly, but in a small town it’s very easy to get someone to approach you and tell you to ‘shut up or else’. It was witness intimidation but it didn’t frighten me as I was young and I don’t think I even realised it was such a serious matter.

“He was found guilty and through all my contact with the police I realised I was quite brave and this was a career I could pursue.”