Thursday, 06 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Two treated for minor injuries after crash

Two treated for minor injuries after Binfield Heath crash

A ROAD in Binfield Heath has been closed following a traffic collision.

The crash happened shortly after 2.45pm on Thursday at the crossroads of Emmer Green Road, Sonning Common Road and Harpsden Road.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service both attended and two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A grey Hyundia Tuscon and a black MG3 were both heavily damaged.

Emmer Green Road was closed by police, but traffic is still able to travel from Sonning Common Road to Harpsden Road.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: “We received a 999 call at 2.48pm with the caller reporting a collision between two cars at the crossroads on Emmer Green Road where it meets Sonning Common Road and Harpsden Road.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene and two patients with minor injuries have been taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the force does not respond to road traffic collisions.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33