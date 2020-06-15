Monday, 15 June 2020

Window broken

A WINDOW at Nettlebed Village Club were smashed by vandals. The incident took place on Friday at the rear of the building where the old bowling green and tennis courts were located. Sue Worth, president of the club, said: “It is a leaded light window and a stone was found inside. We checked with some locals and they said there were some children out there. It is so disappointing when we are closed due to covid-19 and because of the extra expense.”

