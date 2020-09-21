Monday, 21 September 2020

Would-be boat thief gets stuck

A MAN who attempted to steal a boat got stuck at Hambleden lock.

He then broke a window at the lock-keeper’s house and suffered a hand injury.

The 25-year-old had tried to operate the lock himself but only managed to shut the doors half way. He then got frustrated when the lock wasn’t draining.

The incident, which took place at 2am on Saturday, forced the lock to close until 3.30pm as the area had to be cleaned.

Police were called and while officers waited for a forensics team to arrive, the man apologised.

The closure caused a delay for boats on either side of the lock. Hotel Boat Kailina had to wait at the lock for 90 minutes before it it re-opened.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said: “It’s just one of those things but I think others were a bit cheesed off.

“We had a schedule to keep so it was a bit awkward but we coped.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said there was an investigation in an offence of criminal damage.

He added: “A community resolution has been completed and no further action is to be taken.

“The victim was a business and has accepted this and the matter is now closed.”

