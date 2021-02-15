Too involved

A COMPLAINT made against the Thames Valley police and crime commissioner has been upheld.

Anthony Stansfeld was accused of getting personally involved with civil matters that were outside his jurisdiction.

The complaint was made by David Standish and Blair Nimmo, of accountants KPMG, over an insolvency matter where they were the office holders.

Mr Stansfeld said he was acting in his “non-statutory” role as the portfolio holder for fraud and cyber crime with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

But the complaint was upheld by a complaints sub-committee, which said he did not have the authority to become involved.