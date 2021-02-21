Golf course damaged by bikes

A GOLF course in Henley has been significantly damaged by a quad bike and two motocross bikes.

Individuals drove across Henley Golf Course in Harpsden yesterday (February 20) on a blue quad bike and two orange motocross bikes wearing motocross style gear between 1.30pm and 4pm.

A member of the public was assaulted by the group after approaching them and several other fields were also significantly damaged by the vehicles.

The group travelled through Brightwell Salome, Ewelme, South Stoke, Henley and Ipsden before disappearing.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which may help locate the individuals involved, contact Thames Valley Police quoting reference number INC-20210220-1622.