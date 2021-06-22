Teenager robbed in car park 

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
Tuesday, 22 June 2021
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was robbed in Henley yesterday.
The teenager and his friend were assaulted by a group of males in Greys Road car park last night.
If you have any information, contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference number 43210254380.
More to follow.
