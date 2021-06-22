Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Teenager robbed in car park 

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was robbed in Henley yesterday. 

The teenager and his friend were assaulted by a group of males in Greys Road car park last night. 

If you have any information, contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference number 43210254380. 

More to follow. 

