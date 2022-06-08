Wednesday, 08 June 2022

Man charged with terrorism offences

Man charged with terrorism offences

AN 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with terrorism offences.

Oliver Riley, of The Meadows, Watlington, was charged by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South-East on Tuesday.

The alleged offences are linked to extreme right wing terrorism ideology including possession of documents likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism and providing a service for others to access these documents.

He is also charged with sending a “grossly offensive” electronic message.

Riley, who was arrested in Gloucestershire on October 12 and released on bail, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 28.

