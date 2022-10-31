Monday, 31 October 2022

Man flees attack

Man flees attack

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in Benson.

It follows an incident that took place in the car park at the McDonald’s off Oxford Road between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Police say the suspect took a “long weapon” from the boot of his car and threatened a man and to damage his car. The victim managed to flee.

Police are appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage. The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10in, skinny with short blond hair, stubble and a neck tattoo.

If you have information, call 101 and quote reference number 43220444401.

