Friday, 03 May 2019

HRG clean up at town council elections

Henley Residents Group scored a record victory at the Henley Town Council elections, winning 12 of the 16 seats.

Six candidates from the party were elected to seats in each of the town's two wards.

They were Kellie Hinton, Glen Lambert, Sarah Miller, Ian Reissmann, Rob Romans and Michelle Thomas in the south ward and Ken Arlett, Donna Crook, David Eggleton, Stefan Gawrysiak, John Hooper and Paula Isaac in the north ward.

It meant every one of the HRG candidates that stood was elected.

The Henley Conservatives had three candidates elected: Will Hamilton, Laurence Plant (both south ward) and Ian Clark (north ward). The remaining seat went to independent Lorraine Hillier.

There were cheers and hugs from HRG councillors and supporters as the results were announced at the count at the White Horse leisure centre in Abingdon today (Friday).

For the full story see next week's Henley Standard.

