Thatched cottage has got that chocolate box appeal

AS neighbours go, they do not come much grander than the National Trust Greys Court estate — the Tudor mansion, gardens and grounds just to the west of Henley.

One of Greys Court’s neighbours, a fair distance away over the hills, is 2 Park Cottages — a semi-detached home on the market with a guide price of £699,950.

The two cottages on this plot were built in the Forties, using thatch for the roof, as there was a shortage of certain building materials during wartime and in the postwar era.

One of them is currently being offered for sale on a leasehold basis — the ground rent is £25 per annum and there are currently 115 years remaining on the lease.

The landlord of the cottage is the National Trust and the property sits on the boundary of the Greys Court estate. Because of where it is and who owns it, it is highly unlikely that any building developments will pop up on the lush green parkland behind the property.

Number 2 Park Cottages is a traditional, quaint and attractive residence in the village of Broadplat.

Charles Thomasson of Robinson Sherston estate agency said: “This really is a very pretty cottage — it’s got that kind of chocolate box appeal.”

It does indeed have everything a classic English country cottage could possibly need — cosy rooms, some nooks and crannies, a white painted exterior, a picket fence and a south west-facing garden.

Entry to the house is through a stable door on the side, under a thatched porch — there is a cloakroom on the left and a good-sized dining room on the right.

The dining room has two wide windows and another stable door that leads out to the back garden, and a traditional red quarry-tiled floor that carries on into the long galley kitchen.

The kitchen has lots of character and is divided into two areas through an archway.

It is fitted with a gas hob, wall and floor cupboards and shelving and two blue Aga ovens powered by propane gas. There is also space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

In keeping with what you might expect from an English country cottage, there is a larder at the far end of the kitchen — evoking images of biscuit tins, homemade jam and freshly baked bread.

The larder is fitted with a water softener and there is room for a tall refrigerator.

Beyond the dining room is a lovely comfortable sitting room with pale primrose yellow walls, handsome traditional timber flooring and a fireplace.

This room has two distinct living spaces on either side of an arch — the main seating area, which has a set of double doors that open to the patio outside, and a study area at one end.

The front door of the house is under another thatched porch, which opens on to an entrance hall where the staircase is. Fitted bookshelves make clever use of this space.

Upstairs there is a first floor landing with access to loft space and a window that looks out over the garden.

The landing and the three bedrooms all have the same lovely timber flooring that is found downstairs.

The bedrooms are cosy and elegantly decorated in light subtle colours. There is also a bathroom upstairs.

Outside at the front of the house there is a wide gravel driveway, a front lawn and a picket fence, beyond which is the back garden.

The back garden is surrounded by fencing and a beech hedge, and has a wide lawn, a selection of well-established trees and other foliage, a garden shed and a slightly sunken stone patio.

The neighbouring National Trust Greys Court estate is a beautiful area of rural parkland and woodland, with a Tudor mansion and landscaped gardens.

There are 40-minute walking tours of the mansion house available to the public at 11am and noon, and after that the house is open to the public for browsing and wandering around.

Notable objects to gaze at and admire include some stained glass panels and furniture from 16th century Switzerland.

The garden at Greys Court was restored after the Brunner family took up residence in 1937 and is now a delightful hideaway to explore or to sit quietly in and listen to the birds singing.

A team of volunteers help with the maintenance of the gardens, which include a gnarled wisteria walk, a rose garden, a kitchen garden and a tea room.

Around the mansion and gardens there is a wide expanse of green rolling parkland and woodland, with marked walking trails, wildlife and grazing farm animals and a children’s play area.

Number 2 Park Cottages is a good distance away from all the activities on the National Trust Greys Court estate, but close enough to call itself a neighbour.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

At a glance...

2 PARK COTTAGES, BROADPLAT, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Receptions: two

• Bathrooms: one

• Gross internal area: 1,518 sq ft, 141 sq m

Guide price: £699,950

Agent: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911