Fifty-eight women working at RAF Benson honoured

WOMEN working at RAF Benson have been presented with a series of awards celebrating their contributions to operations, leadership and welfare.

Fifty-eight certificates were presented to service personnel, civil servants, contractors and dependants.

Steph Fawdry, headteacher of RAF Benson Primary School, received an award recognising her leadership skills and the support she has provided to families in the community, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachel Wilkinson, who was the manager of Costcutter, the only shop on the base, was recognised for her support to the RAF Benson personnel and families over a very difficult period, including arranging for urgent deliveries to people isolating.

Survival equipment specialist Laura Muir was honoured for her project management and for motivating her colleagues to be the best versions of themselves.

Emma Gray, a paramedic, was recognised for her support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. The awards were presented to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Squadron leader Damion Weir, an engineering officer with the Puma Force, was presented with an award for being a “committed gender ally”, consistently promoting women under his command and creating a safe environment for them.