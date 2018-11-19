Pupils spend week remembering the fallen

IN the week leading up to the centenary of the end of the First World War, pupils at Caversham Preparatory School learned about those who gave their lives for our future.

Each day was spent learning about an aspect of the conflict with the children completing writing, art and drama activities.

Each child created their own poppy and each class created a wreath using different techniques and styles.

The children and staff spent time collecting plastic bottles and turning them into poppies for a commemorative art installation

The week culminated with the whole school walking to the war memorial in Caversham, where each year group read out a piece of writing that they had worked on.

Then everyone stood in a circle around the monument and each child read out the name of a family member or soldier from the Royal Berkshire Regiment who gave their lives in the war.

The classes laid their wreaths and teacher Jacqueline Lawson laid one on behalf of the school before a two-minute silence.

Dawn Kingshott, year 2 teacher said: “It was a week of remembrance that was thoroughly embraced and appreciated by the children and staff — a very special week for us all.”