Pupils sing hymns and read prayers at virtual remembrance service

CHILDREN from Peppard Primary took part in a virtual remembrance service.

The school in Church Lane held a service on Armistice Day that parents and residents could watch via Zoom.

Pupils read prayers and sang hymns. Years one and two sang Peace, Perfect Peace and performed a reading from The Lion Bible For Children.

Years two and three sang Make Me a Channel of Your Peace.

Rev Sheila Walker, associate priest for the benefice of Rotherfield Peppard, Kidmore End and Sonning Common, gave a talk.

This was followed by a pre-recorded performance of the year five and six children singing Remember by Emily Barden.

Three students who are part of the school’s worship council then said prayers before Rev Walker gave the final blessing. The service finished with the Last Post being sounded and a two-minute silence.

Headteacher Nick Steele said the virtual service showed how the school has adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Before the summer we were allowed to open but were restricted to specific year groups so we bought some gazebos and we stuck those in front of the school and we taught the other year groups outside.

“That got us thinking of other ways to get around issues with the restrictions.

“Our big issue is that we can’t get the students altogether for assemblies but we managed one last week outside as the weather was nice. When the weather is bad we are restricted to Zoom.”

The school has also bought two decking areas and a canopy with space for 20 students to work outside.

Mr Steele said: “We have all windows and doors open at lunch and break times and every hour we refresh the building as well.

“We discussed cancelling the before and after school clubs due to the second lockdown but we are going to continue them as I don’t feel there is any increased risk and they are providing for parents.

“The clubs include sports, breakfast clubs and even Minecraft — we try to find something for everyone.”

Mr Steele felt the pupils had adapted well to learning in lockdown.

He said: “The younger children found it the hardest because of missing a year of play-learning and being outside and now they have to sit in rows and start learning.”