Wartime vehicles on display in aid of Poppy Appeal

A COLLECTION of military vehicles was on display in Henley on Saturday to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Owners drove their jeeps on to Falaise Square for members of the public to get a closer look.



Some of the vehicles were adorned with poppies and collection tins.

The display was presented by the Berks and Oxon Military Vehicle Trust despite the poor weather.

Martyn Sheldrake, who is secretary of the trust and lives in Binfield Heath, said: “All the vehicles on display served in the Second World War, making them now more than 80 years old.

“There was also a number of other vehicles that have served with the armed forces, including conflicts such as the Falklands War, the Gulf, Bosnia and Kosovo. All these vehicles are privately owned and maintained not only for historical reasons but also to remember all the military personnel past and present who used such vehicles.

“Many thanks to the residents of Henley who very kindly donated to the Poppy Appeal when visiting our display.”

Josh Thatcher, of Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, who served with the Royal Signals, came in a 1942 Ford GPW jeep.

He said: “I support the Royal British Legion because of my strong ties with the military and my interest in military history.

“My great grandfather was the personal driver to General Horrocks in North Africa in the Second World War.

“My grandfather on my mum’s side served in the army in Northern Europe and was one of the first British soldiers to liberate the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

“My grandfather on my dad’s side was in the navy and was the driver of one of the landing craft taking Allied troops onto Sword Beach on D-Day.

“Sadly, I lost a cousin in Afghanistan serving with the Rifles.

“The Legion gave my aunt loads of help when she was injured in Bosnia serving with the Royal Corps of Transport.

“I started volunteering with the Legion with my dad and his wartime Jeep 23 years ago when I was at secondary school. We have done many fundraising events in the local community, including at my old school, Gillotts.”

Richard Pinches, of Marlow Road, Henley, was collecting for the Poppy Appeal at the event. He said: “It gives me the chance to not only help a really good charity but I dress up as a Desert Rat, which was what my father was. It gives me the opportunity to engage with the public who recognise the uniform and have stories of their own to share.

“I’ve only just come back from a battlefield tour of El Alamein in Egypt to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the famous battle that turned the tide of the Second World War in favour of the Allies.”

Sara Abey, organiser of the Henley Poppy Appeal, said: “I am thankful to the members of the trust for braving the bad weather to support the Royal British Legion.

“They brought some icons of military history and an abundance of enthusiasm and people who came to see them were captivated by their stories.”