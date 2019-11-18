Monday, 18 November 2019

Henley Rotary Club

TWO members of Henley Rotary Club visited Wyfold Riding for the Disabled to make a donation.

Club president Barry Prior and Rotarian Sam Lamden presented a cheque for £500 to Jane Havelock and other helpers at the centre.

Gill Rushworth, the charity’s fundraising co-ordinator said: “Henley Rotary Club is one of our regular supporters and we very much appreciate this generous donation.

“We shall be putting it towards the cost of an electric bike for the grooms who accompany the carriage.

“Many of our volunteers are in their seventies and this powered bicycle will help them keep up with a fast-trotting pony.

“Our carriage can take wheelchair-bound people and help them get out into the fresh air and enjoy the countryside.

“Without local support from organisations like the Rotary Club we could not keep our wonderful charity going.”

