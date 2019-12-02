Disabled riding charity bus new pony with donation

WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled in Kingwood has bought a new pony with money raised by the Phyllis Court Club charity action group.

A race night at the private members’ club in Marlow Road, Henley, in September raised £1,300.

The money covered the purchase of the 14-year-old chestnut mare, called Sweet Pea, and all its tack.

Gill Rushworth, the charity’s fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful. We have been looking for a new pony for a long time and we hope that Sweet Pea will be a popular member of our team.

“Without the support of local organisations, we would not be able to keep our great charity going.”

Diana Pearman, who chairs the action group, is pictured with Mrs Rushworth and fellow action group committee members.