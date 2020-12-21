Hay appeal

AN appeal by Wyfold Riding for the Disabled has passed the halfway mark.

The charity, which is based at Wyfold Court, wants to raise £2,500 to feed its eight ponies throughout winter.

So far, it has collected £1,600.

The charity has lost its usual income by being closed for much of the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

To make a donation, visit https://virginmoneygiving.com/

fund/hayfund