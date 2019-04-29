Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safety advice

AN online safety workshop for parents will be held at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave on Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm.

The event will offer tips, tools and advice on how to keep children safe online.

Anyone interested in attending should email 
admin@robertpiggott.
wokingham.sch.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33