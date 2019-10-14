Monday, 14 October 2019

Study grants

YOUNG people who need help funding their further education can apply for a grant through The Piggott Trust.

Residents of Wargrave and Crazies Hill aged up to 25 are also eligible if they are planning volunteer work as part of a gap year.

The trust provides annual grants to Robert Piggott junior and infants schools, Crazies Hill School and The Piggott School.

To apply, contact Bob Austen at austen
robert@hotmail.com

