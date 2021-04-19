Monday, 19 April 2021

MP to visit schools

THERESA MAY has accepted an invitation to visit Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargave.

The former prime minister and Maidenhead MP has agreed to talk to staff about education funding on Friday, April 23.

Executive headteacher Elaine Hughes said small schools in particular had very little “wriggle room” in their finances to spend on additional resources for children.

With the help of their parent-teacher association, the schools had been able to provide trips and recently carried out building repairs that they would not have been able to afford otherwise. However, more work needed to be done.

Mrs Hughes said she hoped to put her case to Mrs May, adding: “We aim to showcase the challenges we face and — despite the amazing work we do to overcome these — how many remain a disadvantage to us.”

She said the classroom sizes in the junior school were small and the roof leaked.

The outdoor classroom was “no longer adequate for a 21st century education”.

