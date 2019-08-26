Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

WE had a very interesting speaker at our meeting on Wednesday, July 31.

Phil Stride is strategic projects director at Tideway, the company created to finance and deliver the Thames Tideway Tunnel. He has been working on the project for 11 years.

Phil is a civil engineer by trade and has a wealth of experience managing both waste water and clean water projects in the UK and internationally.

He is a Fellow of both the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Phil recently had a book published entitled The Thames Tideway Tunnel — Preventing Another Great Stink (the History Press), which is the inside story on the tunnel, from the very start to breaking ground and all the steps along the way.

The tunnel is the biggest privately financed infrastructure project in Europe and when completed will substantially reduce the millions of tons of untreated sewage that currently overflows from London’s Victorian sewers into the tidal River Thames.

As the largest project ever undertaken in the UK water industry, the 25km tunnel will be 7.2m in diameter and reach depths of up to 65m.

Construction on the project started in 2016 and involves 24 sites across the capital.

Work on the project is well under way and there are currently three tunnel boring machines cutting their way under London.

The project will be completed and commissioned by 2024.

Mike Pooley