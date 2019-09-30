Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

THIS year’s Henley half marathon and Henley Standard 10km will take place on Sunday, October, 13.

The races will begin and end at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road, starting at 9.30am.

This year the races are being jointly organised by both Henley Rotary clubs.

As in previous years, some of the surplus money will be given to local charities.

However, this year we have identified a charity which provides a lifesaving service by delivering blood supplies and milk for premature babies, Blood Bikes.

This amazing charity, which covers the whole country, is run by volunteers on motorcycles.

The service is divided into areas and our division covers a large area encompassing Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Northamptonshire.

Any patient-related item from blood products to scans to X-rays to instruments is transported free of charge to the NHS.

Anything that the NHS might need to help with the clinical care of a patient can be transported and in bad weather the service has transported doctors transferring between different hospitals (although that is in cars, not motorcycles).

Blood Bikes, which has no income other than donations, runs all aspects of the service, including maintaining the fleet vehicles, managing the calls from hospitals and delivering whatever is required 24 hours a day.

Rotarians were so impressed by the service offered that they have agreed to donate enough money (if the surplus allows) from the half marathon and 10km to buy a new motorcycle for the charity.

The charity will have one of its bikes on show at the rugby club on the day so that entrants and onlookers can see how the machines are modified to carry what is required safely.

For information about how to enter the races, visit www.henleyhalfmarathon.org

Annie Lathaen