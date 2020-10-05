Rotary Club of Henley and Henley Bridge

ELEVEN members of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridgeand the president of Henley Rotary Club and his dog, Simba, took up the Icehouse Hill Challenge on Tuesday, September 22.

Runners/walkers left in teams of four, keeping social distancing in mind.

The challenge is being held between September 1 and October 11 to raise money for the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire palliative care hub.

In “normal” years, the Rotary clubs organise the Henley half marathon and 10km, which raise money for local charities, but, as with most other events this year, the races had to be cancelled.

In an effort to still raise some money, the clubs are challenging all-comers to run up Icehouse Lane, which is the most challenging part of the half marathon course.

You start opposite the entrance to the Toad Hall garden centre in Marlow Road and go as far as Fawley church, round the green triangle and back down again.

The total distance is about 5.4km (3.4miles) and the increase in elevation is about 105m (345ft).

To enter free (charitable donations welcome), record your time on your favourite app and email it to icehouse

hillchallenge@gmail.com

Please include your age, gender and anything else of interest, such as running with a dog or children. All the results will be published in the Henley Standard.

For more information, visit https://henleyrotary.club/

icehouse-hill-challenge.html

The fastest member of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge was Tim Fundell with a time of 28 minutes.

Other more senior Rotarians were a little behind this, with Chris Wilkinson running 57.05 minutes, 11 seconds ahead of her husband Peter.

Participants can run on behalf of their own chosen charity but we would encourage people to make a donation to Sue Ryder by pressing the donate button on the website.

We hope many people enter the challenge and raise money for good causes.

The Rotary Club of Henley Bridge’s next Zoom speaker evening will be on Wednesday, October 28, when Phil Godfrey will be talking about his travels around Britain. He was raising money for people suffering from Antiphospholipid Syndrome, a rare disease affecting the immune system.

If anyone would like more information about this talk or other Zoom meetings taking place between now and Christmas, or for more information about Rotary, please call Annie Lathaen on 07769 687326 or email adlathaen@yahoo.co.uk

