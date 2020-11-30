THE Rotary Club of Henley Bridge was delighted to invite Phil Godfrey from the Rotary Club of Solihull to speak at its Zoom meeting on Wednesday, October 28.

Phil has been travelling around Britain to increase awareness of antiphospholipid syndrome, which is an autoimmune disease.

It causes the blood to clot too quickly and is the cause of one in six strokes and heart attacks in those aged under 50.

APS is also associated with lupus, DVTs, still birth and miscarriage.

Women generally have to suffer three miscarriages before they are tested for the disease.

Phil was a railway man for 38 years working as a project manager for large infrastructure projects, including Euston station in London.

He told us that his working life was quite unpredictable — one moment he was in an office in London, the next he was standing by a railway track at 3am.

He retired after 38 years to look after his wife Christine whose illness was associated with APS.

As an APS ambassador, Phil’s challenge was to walk from Lands End to the Shetland Islands, talking to Rotary clubs along the way.

He started the journey in 2017 and in the first attempt reached Boscastle in Cornwall, where he sustained a leg injury and had to abandon the challenge.

In 2018 Phil took up the challenge again, this time reaching Preston where his knee gave out and he had to stop again, having walked 450 miles.

Since then he has been travelling Britain by rail. To date, he has travelled 42,000 miles and spoken to more than 130 Rotary clubs.

Unfortunately, Phil’s travels came to an end because of the coronavirus pandemic but he continues to speak to Rotarians up and down the country via Zoom.

The Rotary Club of Henley Bridge is holding a Zoom talk each month.

If anyone would like to join us, please call Annie Lathaen on 07769 687326.

Annie Lathaen