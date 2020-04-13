Monday, 13 April 2020

Henley Rotary Club

MEMBERS of Henley Rotary Club were disappointed to have to cancel their meeting on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It meant we did not have the pleasure of meeting and hearing a talk by Emma Douglas, of Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s spinal research unit.

Just before the government directive to cancel large gatherings, we were able to hold our Rotary district conference at Newbury racecourse.

One of the speakers was Steve Brown, former captain of Great Britain’s wheelchair rugby team, who gave a fantastic and inspirational presentation. So we did hear much of the valuable work done at Stoke Mandeville.

When this national emergency is behind us we look forward to inviting Emma to speak to us but in the meantime we have sent a £500 donation, which we would have handed to her, with our best wishes. Trustee and board secretary Nigel Deacon replied, saying the unit was “absolutely delighted” by the donation and the money would be put to good use helping to improve the quality of life for those with spinal cord injury.

Phil Fletcher, secretary

