MEMBERS of Henley Rotary Club have been donating the money they would usually spend on food at meetings to Nomad, the Henley-based youth and community charity that runs a food bank for those in need.

Since moving to Zoom meetings in March, when the coronavirus lockdown forced an end to physical get-togethers, the club has donated £1,460 to Nomad.

This was members’ money normally set aside to cover the costs of the regular Rotary lunches and dinners.

The club is involved in a wide range of charitable activities, ranging from local events such as fundraising at the Henley half marathon to hosting international scholars studying conflict resolution as well as joining the global fight to eradicate polio.

Welcoming the donations, Nomad manager Tim Prior said the food bank had seen a huge spike in activity since the pandemic struck.

He said: “We delivered 195 food parcels around Henley in April. This was 452 bags to 299 adults and 144 children. In April last year, we delivered 22.”

Barry Prior will address members about food poverty in the area at another Zoom meeting on May 19.

For more information about the club and its activities, please call secretary Phil Fletcher on 0118 972 3591.

Jeremy Gaunt