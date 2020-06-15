MEMBERS of Henley Rotary Club have donated £625 to the Springwater food bank instead of spending the money on the club’s lunch and dinner meetings, which are currently suspended.

It follows donations of more than £5,500 to the Henley food bank. That money came both from the club’s personal meal fund and a successful Justgiving campaign based around

92-year-old Rotarian Ken Fitt’s coronavirus take on We’ll Meet Again.

The Springwater food bank was started by the Springwater Church in Sonning Common at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to serve those in need in the area. It is currently helping about 28 families.

Meanwhile, in the second of the club’s online speaker series, Dr Philip Unwin, a senior partner at the Hart Surgery in Henley, will be discussing current and future practices at a virtual meeting on June 16 at 6.30pm.

If you thought that doctors no longer make house calls, you were wrong. The GP surgeries in Henley have been making around 200 a day but remotely via technology rather than in person.

It is only a hint at what is coming in doctor-patient relations, as Dr Unwin will explain.

How much time is saved by those weight and blood-pressure testing machines in the surgery lobbies? Will remote consulting continue after the pandemic passes? How will new medical technology help in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment and indeed in prevention?

Dr Unwin will outline his recent experiences during the covid-19 pandemic and how these changes may be permanent.

He will also discuss how the coronavirus is affecting Africa, drawn from his experience as a member of the Rotary Doctor Bank at the Kamuli Mission Hospital in Uganda.

The meeting is open the public. To register for the talk, visit https://

unwintalk.eventbrite.com

Rotary, a non-political, non-religious international organisation of 1.2 million people, is dedicated to supporting local, national and international causes such as mental health, peace studies and the global eradication of polio.

Henley Rotary Club is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested, please email Phil Fletcher at phil.fletcher@henleyrotary.

club

Jeremy Gaunt